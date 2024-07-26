Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $494,000 in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

JFrog Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,984,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

