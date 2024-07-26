Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Landstar System by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $189.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.