Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

VIRT stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $29.69.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

