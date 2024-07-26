Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 31,355 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 140.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.25 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,592 shares of company stock valued at $383,854 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

