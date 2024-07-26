Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 734 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $136.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.