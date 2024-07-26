Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,871 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of AU opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
