Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 103.2% during the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $50.97 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.