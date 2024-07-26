Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,079 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

