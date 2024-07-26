Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,114 shares of company stock worth $7,174,052. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.07, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

