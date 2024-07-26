Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,325 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 106,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 200,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 997,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 60,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

