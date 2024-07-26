Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,218 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 1,762.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 196,142.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

