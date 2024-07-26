Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,432 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Matson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Matson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 11,444 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $1,472,270.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,405.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,416,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MATX opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.09. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

