Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 51,288 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $10.09 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

