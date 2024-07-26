Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,883 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flex alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Flex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,891,000 after acquiring an additional 624,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after acquiring an additional 248,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Flex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,872,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,942,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,398,904.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,163,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at $64,398,904.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.