Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. UBS Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

