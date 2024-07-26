Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHK opened at $134.97 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

