Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $288.72, but opened at $318.00. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $328.52, with a volume of 188,005 shares.

The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.18.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.61 and a 200-day moving average of $353.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

