Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $500.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

NYSE MCO opened at $436.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $458.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

