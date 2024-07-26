Mueller Water Products, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $20.39 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.