Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:MUR opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
