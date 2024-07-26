Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

