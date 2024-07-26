NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 73.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NACCO Industries

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $33,119.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

NC opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.33.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.73%.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

