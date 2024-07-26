NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.73

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.73 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.69). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 175 shares traded.

NAHL Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,450.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at NAHL Group

In other news, insider James Saralis sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £3,505.44 ($4,533.68). Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

