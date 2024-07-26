National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

