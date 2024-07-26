Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.
Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.10.
About Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF
