Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Get Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.