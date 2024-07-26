NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 368.90 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 362.70 ($4.69), with a volume of 2112395250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.10 ($4.37).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,617.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.53) to GBX 370 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital lowered NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.27) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.13).

The stock has a market cap of £31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 275.41.

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,980.65). In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,980.65). Also, insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($623.09). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

