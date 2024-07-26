NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

