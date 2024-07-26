Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.50. Navient shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 50,116 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after purchasing an additional 858,890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $13,546,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Navient by 90.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

