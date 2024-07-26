Needham & Company LLC Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $300.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.46.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $247.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.39. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after purchasing an additional 325,187 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

