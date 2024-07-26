Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.37

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.37 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.22). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.20), with a volume of 26,856 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.37. The firm has a market cap of £153.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

