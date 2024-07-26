NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $93.35

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.35, but opened at $95.42. NetEase shares last traded at $95.95, with a volume of 341,435 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NTES shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NetEase Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 1,315,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $103,658,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after buying an additional 789,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 804.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

