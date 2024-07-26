Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Down 4.2 %

Newmont stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

