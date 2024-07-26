News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in News by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in News by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in News by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in News by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in News by 16.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.15 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

