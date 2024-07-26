Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.