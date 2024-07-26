Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

