NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.905 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 199.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 415.1%.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $57.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

