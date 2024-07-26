NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 529,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,441,013 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $27.48.

The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

