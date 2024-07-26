NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.48. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 386,653 shares changing hands.

The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after buying an additional 250,456 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,663,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 261,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

