Nick Khan Sells 22,693 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $107.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $113.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after purchasing an additional 485,105 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TKO Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322,126 shares during the last quarter. XN LP increased its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,131,000 after purchasing an additional 247,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

