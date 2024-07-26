Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

