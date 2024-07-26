Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 833,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

