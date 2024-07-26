O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,892 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after buying an additional 541,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,934,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,951,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,207,000 after buying an additional 380,859 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.63, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.