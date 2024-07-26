O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $363.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

