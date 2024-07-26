O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 183 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $540.97 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $544.12 and its 200 day moving average is $583.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

