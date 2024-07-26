O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 31,884 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.
Virtu Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
