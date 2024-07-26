O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,009 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,052,000 after buying an additional 161,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 802,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $76.03.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

