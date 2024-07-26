O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 8,513 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.64.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 74.07%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCMT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

