O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,285,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 299,993 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 109,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

