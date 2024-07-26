O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Equifax Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE EFX opened at $267.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.66. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock worth $2,647,378 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

