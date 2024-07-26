O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pool by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,413,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 37,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $359.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.