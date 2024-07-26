O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $176.35 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $184.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.90.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.